All apartments in Honolulu County
Find more places like 149 N Kalaheo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
149 N Kalaheo Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

149 N Kalaheo Avenue

149 North Kalaheo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

149 North Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Kailua home has all the features of an island style country home. Fully furnished (furniture optional) with island décor, large covered lanai for entertaining, and the lush tropical landscaping sets the tone for a rejuvenated experience. The fully enclosed gated property is great for pet owners!

Centrally located directly on Kalaheo Ave for easy access to Kailua and Lanikai Beach. Quickly access the Pali or H-3 for commuting. And close to shopping and entertainment.

Owner pays for Yard Maintenance.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, telephone, internet and cable.
Rent is $4,250/month plus GET of 4.712%.
Liability to Landlord Insurance $9.50/month.
Security deposit is due at signing of rental agreement.

Renters Insurance is REQUIRED!

Currently tenant occupied, please contact Erick or Katrina Galvan for more information!
808.354.3007 or 808.321.5782

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue have any available units?
149 N Kalaheo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu County, HI.
What amenities does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue have?
Some of 149 N Kalaheo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 N Kalaheo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 N Kalaheo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 N Kalaheo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 N Kalaheo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 N Kalaheo Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 N Kalaheo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue have a pool?
No, 149 N Kalaheo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 N Kalaheo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 N Kalaheo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 N Kalaheo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 N Kalaheo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave
Ewa Beach, HI 96706
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave
Wahiawa, HI 96786
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI
Makakilo, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaialua, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaikele, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College