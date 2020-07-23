149 N Kalaheo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Kailua home has all the features of an island style country home. Fully furnished (furniture optional) with island décor, large covered lanai for entertaining, and the lush tropical landscaping sets the tone for a rejuvenated experience. The fully enclosed gated property is great for pet owners!



Centrally located directly on Kalaheo Ave for easy access to Kailua and Lanikai Beach. Quickly access the Pali or H-3 for commuting. And close to shopping and entertainment.



Owner pays for Yard Maintenance.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, telephone, internet and cable.

Rent is $4,250/month plus GET of 4.712%.

Liability to Landlord Insurance $9.50/month.

Security deposit is due at signing of rental agreement.



Renters Insurance is REQUIRED!



Currently tenant occupied, please contact Erick or Katrina Galvan for more information!

808.354.3007 or 808.321.5782