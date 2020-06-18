Kona Coffee Villas 79-7199 Mamalahoa Hwy, Unit D229

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool new construction tennis court

Available Now! Kona Coffee Villas 2BD/2BA unit with Beautiful Ocean Views - Available Now!

Unit is partially furnished or can be unfurnished if desired.

This Kona Coffee Villas unit is located at the very top of the complex and removed from the heat, noise, and traffic of Alii drive and downtown Kona. It is also located at a 1500 feet elevation---which means cooler temperatures.



This is a second floor Bridge unit and easily accessible from the parking stall to the unit. No stairs to climb or descend. It is also a separated end unit – which means you do not share the common 4 walls. The lanai provides a great view of the ocean and is perfect for sunsets.



All of the appliances are newer, and silverware, glasses, and plates/glasses provided. The unit is partially furnished with a dining table set, 2 twin beds, a queen bed and various dressers.



Amenities include a newly constructed covered car port, resurfaced tennis court, expansive pool and newly painted buildings, and an extensive upgraded security system located around condominium complex. Conveniently located between Kona and Captain Cook, Five minutes to Keauhou Shopping Center.



Rent $1750.00 (plus 4.712% GET)

Owner provides water and trash.

Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



12 Month Lease Preferred - 6 months considered.

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom

No Pets / No Smoking



To schedule a showing please contact our Property Manager, Kalista Guerpo at (808) 895-9609 to schedule a showing.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/ Click the Apply Now button to review requirements.



No Pets Allowed



