/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.
Results within 1 mile of Heeia
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-324 Lolopua Street
45-324 Lolopua Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1367 sqft
Well Maintained single family home near Kaneohe Bay in a great neighborhood. Includes family room, dining room, fenced back/side yard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-1124 Makaleha Street
45-1124 Makaleha Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done.
1 of 29
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 5 miles of Heeia
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1368 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
60 Pilipu Place
60 Pilipu Place, Honolulu County, HI
Kailua Beachside on Oahu (Fully furnished 4 BR/4 BA w/pool) - Set on a private road with private beach access, Kailua Beachside is a 4BD/4BA (over 2,800 square feet) estate home that has been extensively remodeled and well-cared for.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi Valley
1915 Ulana Street
1915 Ulana Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Kalihi 3 Bedroom - Available NOW! Electricity, water, sewer and trash included. Live in convenient Kalihi. Close to Likelike Hwy and H1 Exits. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking. Coin washer and dryer on property. No smoking in or on property.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-020 Malulani Street
45-020 Malulani St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Charming 3-Bedroom Home Near Kaneohe Yacht Club - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home offers a well-appointed kitchen that opens to an open family room and dining room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2444 Waolani Ave.
2444 Waolani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
915 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport - Recently Refreshed, this cozy home is offers: ** Fresh Paint inside and out ** Spacious Kitchen ** New Range ** New Refrigerator ** Tile Flooring Throughout ** Lease term: 1 Year to start ** Tenant pays:
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
3043 Lopeka Pl.
3043 Lopeka Place, Honolulu, HI
OLD PALI 4BR/2BA SF HOUSE - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ujILugSttM0 DESCRIPTION: This upgraded 4BR/2BA single family house has a Photo Voltaic System.
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
280 Pouli Road
280 Pouli Road, Honolulu County, HI
A newly renovated single family home with detached studio. New lighting, flooring, paint, and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Moanalua
1541 ALA AOLOA LOOP
1541 Ala Aoloa Loop, Honolulu, HI
Moanalua Valley - 4 bedroom - Come and see this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car carport. This property includes vinyl plank flooring, new interior paint, new appliances, new cabinets and counters throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
322 Aoloa Street #801
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1229 sqft
Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1050 Maunawili Rd.
1050 Maunawili Road, Maunawili, HI
Olomana/Kailua Single Family Home: 4-bed, 2-bath with garage & large yard avail for rent! - New to hit the rental market! Offering a 4-bedroom, 2-bath Single Family dwelling with a 2-car garage in Maunawili!.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B
1020 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI