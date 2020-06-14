All apartments in Hawaiian Beaches
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

15-2766 Kumu St.

15-2766 Kumu Street · No Longer Available
Location

15-2766 Kumu Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI 96778
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR 2.5 BA Home in Hawaiian Beaches -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3736329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have any available units?
15-2766 Kumu St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawaiian Beaches, HI.
Is 15-2766 Kumu St. currently offering any rent specials?
15-2766 Kumu St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-2766 Kumu St. pet-friendly?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawaiian Beaches.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. offer parking?
Yes, 15-2766 Kumu St. does offer parking.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have a pool?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have a pool.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have accessible units?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have units with air conditioning.
