Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15-2766 Kumu St.
15-2766 Kumu Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawaiian Beaches
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15-2766 Kumu Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI 96778
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR 2.5 BA Home in Hawaiian Beaches -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3736329)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have any available units?
15-2766 Kumu St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hawaiian Beaches, HI
.
Is 15-2766 Kumu St. currently offering any rent specials?
15-2766 Kumu St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-2766 Kumu St. pet-friendly?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hawaiian Beaches
.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. offer parking?
Yes, 15-2766 Kumu St. does offer parking.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have a pool?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have a pool.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have accessible units?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15-2766 Kumu St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15-2766 Kumu St. does not have units with air conditioning.
