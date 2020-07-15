72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101

Amenities

Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This spacious, ocean-view villa enjoys the premier location within the Golf Villas at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, affectionately known as the “front row”. Situated in the heart of the resort community, 3101 Kumukehu Street features unobstructed ocean, golf course, and sunset views and quick access to the beach and all Four Seasons Resort Hualalai luxury amenities. With your own private ocean-view jacuzzi, room service available from the Four Seasons around the clock, air conditioning, high-speed wireless internet, complimentary housekeeping every seven days, and up to two hours complimentary pre-arrival grocery shopping and delivery service, guests will find everything they need for a peaceful, pampered stay.



This lower-level corner unit with no stairs, 3101 Kumukehu has three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a total of more than 2,800 square feet of tranquil living space with fine finishes such as koa cabinetry and stone flooring. The ocean and golf course-view master suite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy, boasts a private lanai and an en suite bath with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks, and heavenly outdoor shower garden. A second bedroom offers its own lanai, along with two twin beds which can be converted to a king bed upon request and another en suite bath with deep tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities. The third bedroom, which also has lanai access, has a queen bed and an en suite bath.



The beautifully appointed kitchen at 3101 Kumukehu comes equipped with top tier appliances, as well as a wrap-around bar with seating. The expansive great room includes inviting furnishings in several seating areas, a large flat-screen smart television, and a dining space for six. Floor-to-ceiling pocket doors, which maximize the views of the ocean, ancient fish ponds, and the 18th fairway and green of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, also allow a seamless flow to the large lanai.



Take advantage of the outdoor gas barbeque grill, and then dine al fresco. Unwind on the chaise lounges and absorb the tranquility of your island surroundings. Soak in your private hot tub under the stars, listening to the waves break nearby. Guests of the Golf Villas also have access to the Hillside Villas community gated pool and hot tub right across the road. Just a five-minute walk also leads to the beach, or a two-minute ride in the provided golf cart leads to all the amenities at the Four Seasons Resort; with payment of a daily resort fee, guests have resort charging privileges for the pools, spa, golf, tennis, fitness center, and dining. For a detailed description of resort amenities access and associated policies and fees, please read the entire property description.



This exceptional destination on the west side of the Big Island provides convenient access to other gorgeous beaches such as Kua Bay and Makalawena. Attractions such as the Puako petroglyphs are also nearby, and a short drive brings guests to either the charming town of Waimea, or numerous dining and shopping options in Kailua-Kona. Experience the ultimate luxury Big Island getaway, and make the Golf Villas at Hualalai your Hawaiian home away from home.



Paradise awaits! Guests have the opportunity to enjoy world class hotel services and amenities at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Payment of daily resort fees, not included in the rental rate, is required to gain access to these amenities, but is not mandatory when you book. Hotel services and amenities include:

- Hualalai Sports Club & Spa

- Resort-wide Charge Card and Account

- Club Concierge Services, dedicated to creating special experiences for all registered guests

- Hotel Pools and Services (Access to pool deck chaise lounges is restricted for all residential rental guests during periods of peak occupancy. Beachfront and pool deck adjacent chaise lounge seating available at all times)

- Championship Golf Course

- Tennis Club

- Hale Nalu (Ocean Activity Center)

- Ka‘upulehu Cultural Center

- Kids For All Seasons

- Hotel Restaurants (Open to the public)

- Hotel Beaches (Open to the public)



Once your reservation with us is confirmed, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai’s Club Concierge group will work with you directly to determine your preference regarding amenities access. Seasonally adjusted resort fees, paid directly to the resort, are calculated per person per day and are based on the age of each guest. Current resort fees are: Infants: Free (ages 0-4), Children: $32.50-$100 (ages 5-13), Adults: $65-$200 (Ages 14+). All residential rental guests in your party (not to exceed maximum occupancy) must either opt in or out as a group. The group may opt in for selected consecutive days (minimum of two days required) rather than for the entirety of the stay. Resort services, amenities and fees are subject to change at any time. Please inquire directly with the resort for the fees during your desired travel dates.



Your Elite Pacific booking with Luxury Specialist Mark LeRoy includes:

- Meticulously inspected home

- Guided unit orientation and tour

- Luxurious Malie organic bath products

- Local team with property and area expertise

- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)

- Guest support throughout your stay



We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax, let us handle it from here.



A/C Notes: Central air conditioning & ceiling fans throughout the villa assure your maximum comfort day and night.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA-079-946-9568

STVR-19-369133



No Pets Allowed



