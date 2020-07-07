All apartments in Hawaii County
12-482 Diamond Head Rd.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

12-482 Diamond Head Rd.

12-482 Diamond Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12-482 Diamond Head Drive, Hawaii County, HI 96778

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely, refurbished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home - Lovely, newly refurbished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with screened in patio/lanai and office/den space. Property includes lot next door making it a nice sized yard to enjoy. $1000 per month. Available NOW!
(Tenants must take care of yard including lot next door. Owner is offering a discounted rent rate due to the home being listed for sale. Tenants must be cooperative with all showings. Agent will provide 48-hours notice prior to any and all showings.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5561453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. have any available units?
12-482 Diamond Head Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawaii County, HI.
Is 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
12-482 Diamond Head Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawaii County.
Does 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. offer parking?
No, 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. have a pool?
No, 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. have accessible units?
No, 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12-482 Diamond Head Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
