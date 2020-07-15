Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.
Results within 5 miles of Halawa
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place, #1405
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearlridge Condo (Lele Pono) 1 Bed 1 Bath - Lele Pono, Located across the street from the old swap meet drive-in and Pearlridge. Secured building w/ gated parking access. Complex pool, BBQ area, extra storage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with WET BAR only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-648 Melekula Rd
47-648 Melekula Road, Ahuimanu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Move in ready Spacious 1bedroom Ahuimanu Area - Newer Spacious 1bdrm/1 bath home and patio. Quiet neighborhood Beautiful Ko'olau Mountain views. Shared washer & dryer in carport. Space for 2 cars tandem. Split Ac being added.
Results within 10 miles of Halawa
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1183 Pekau St
91-1183 Pekau Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1526 sqft
Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
935 sqft
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani MUST SEE! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available now! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one parking

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2754 Kuilei St 1903
2754 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
825 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Rainbow Place - Moiliili/McCully - Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and 1 secured parking stall #133 on 19th floor in Rainbow Place with beautiful views! Centrally located in popular

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Halawa, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Halawa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

