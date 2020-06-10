Amenities
Address: 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road #B
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms : 1 Bathroom
Parking: 1 Parking
Square Feet: 500 sq. ft.
Rent: $1470.00
Security Deposit: $1470.00
Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.
Utilities: Tenant pays for Cable, telephone and Internet. Water, Sewage and Electricity included in rent.
Pets: No pets allowed - Strictly enforced
Smoking – No Smoking and No Vaping – Strictly enforced
Insurance: Proof of Renter’s Insurance required
Unit Furnishing: Range/Oven and Refrigerator
Laundry Hookups provided. Tenant provides own washer/dryer.
Schools: Webling Elementary School
Aiea Intermediate School
Aiea High School
Description: This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom was recently renovated, and is located close to the foot of Camp Smith. Imagine being stationed at Camp Smith, it's close enough that you could walk to work. Truly, a convenient location. Close to schools and Pearlridge Shopping Center. Included in rent-Water, sewage and electricity. Call and make an appointment for a showing,
Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Office:
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, HI 96819
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 30206
Honolulu, Hawaii 96820
Phone: (808) 258-9844
Showings: Showings are done business hours only. No nights or weekends. Please call the property manager Gavin to schedule showings.
Rental Applications: The rental applications are available for print out at http://www.hawaiirentalmanagement.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.