Halawa, HI
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:44 PM

99-1130 Halawa Heights Road

99-1130 Halawa Heights Road · (808) 400-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Address: 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road #B
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms : 1 Bathroom
Parking: 1 Parking
Square Feet: 500 sq. ft.
Rent: $1470.00
Security Deposit: $1470.00
Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.

Utilities: Tenant pays for Cable, telephone and Internet. Water, Sewage and Electricity included in rent.
Pets: No pets allowed - Strictly enforced
Smoking – No Smoking and No Vaping – Strictly enforced
Insurance: Proof of Renter’s Insurance required
Unit Furnishing: Range/Oven and Refrigerator
Laundry Hookups provided. Tenant provides own washer/dryer.
No short-term rentals.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.

Schools: Webling Elementary School
Aiea Intermediate School
Aiea High School

Description: This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom was recently renovated, and is located close to the foot of Camp Smith. Imagine being stationed at Camp Smith, it's close enough that you could walk to work. Truly, a convenient location. Close to schools and Pearlridge Shopping Center. Included in rent-Water, sewage and electricity. Call and make an appointment for a showing,

Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Office:
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, HI 96819

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 30206
Honolulu, Hawaii 96820
Phone: (808) 258-9844

Showings: Showings are done business hours only. No nights or weekends. Please call the property manager Gavin to schedule showings.

Rental Applications: The rental applications are available for print out at http://www.hawaiirentalmanagement.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road have any available units?
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road has a unit available for $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road have?
Some of 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road currently offering any rent specials?
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road pet-friendly?
No, 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Halawa.
Does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road offer parking?
Yes, 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road does offer parking.
Does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road have a pool?
No, 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road does not have a pool.
Does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road have accessible units?
No, 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road does not have accessible units.
Does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road does not have units with air conditioning.
