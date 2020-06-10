Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Address: 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road #B

Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom

Bathrooms : 1 Bathroom

Parking: 1 Parking

Square Feet: 500 sq. ft.

Rent: $1470.00

Security Deposit: $1470.00

Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.



Utilities: Tenant pays for Cable, telephone and Internet. Water, Sewage and Electricity included in rent.

Pets: No pets allowed - Strictly enforced

Smoking – No Smoking and No Vaping – Strictly enforced

Insurance: Proof of Renter’s Insurance required

Unit Furnishing: Range/Oven and Refrigerator

Laundry Hookups provided. Tenant provides own washer/dryer.

No short-term rentals.



Schools: Webling Elementary School

Aiea Intermediate School

Aiea High School



Description: This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom was recently renovated, and is located close to the foot of Camp Smith. Imagine being stationed at Camp Smith, it's close enough that you could walk to work. Truly, a convenient location. Close to schools and Pearlridge Shopping Center. Included in rent-Water, sewage and electricity. Call and make an appointment for a showing,



Property Manager:

Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)



Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

Office:

275 Puuhale Road #B

Honolulu, HI 96819



Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 30206

Honolulu, Hawaii 96820

Phone: (808) 258-9844



Showings: Showings are done business hours only. No nights or weekends. Please call the property manager Gavin to schedule showings.



Rental Applications: The rental applications are available for print out at http://www.hawaiirentalmanagement.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.