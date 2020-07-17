350 MANANAI PLACE #E

Amenities

Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.



Completely furnished 1 bedroom, ground floor unit in convenient location! Crosspointe is a gated community which offers a pool, BBQ, large recreation area, gym, volleyball, lush tropical grounds with playground. The unit itself offers a patio area for relaxing, granite counters, laminate flooring and A/C wall units. Beautifully furnished! Minutes to Hickam, Pearl Harbor and Fort Shafter. Just blocks to shopping, dining and H-1 access. One designated standard sized parking stall. Sewer/Water, parking, trash and basic cable included. $2200/month No pets or smoking please. Tenant covers electric, gas, and internet. Please view our video before asking for a face to face showing - https://youtu.be/c4QrgoJFJJY. We will require masks and social distancing for in person showings. Must see unit!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3572673)