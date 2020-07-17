All apartments in Halawa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

350 MANANAI PLACE #E

350 Manani Place · (808) 487-9500 ext. 203
Location

350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 350 MANANAI PLACE #E · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.

Completely furnished 1 bedroom, ground floor unit in convenient location! Crosspointe is a gated community which offers a pool, BBQ, large recreation area, gym, volleyball, lush tropical grounds with playground. The unit itself offers a patio area for relaxing, granite counters, laminate flooring and A/C wall units. Beautifully furnished! Minutes to Hickam, Pearl Harbor and Fort Shafter. Just blocks to shopping, dining and H-1 access. One designated standard sized parking stall. Sewer/Water, parking, trash and basic cable included. $2200/month No pets or smoking please. Tenant covers electric, gas, and internet. Please view our video before asking for a face to face showing - https://youtu.be/c4QrgoJFJJY. We will require masks and social distancing for in person showings. Must see unit!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3572673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

