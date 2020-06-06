287 Mananai Place

All apartments in Halawa
Location

287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 48U · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe. Wall to wall carpets in both bedrooms with its own full bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full sized washer/dryer in unit. Window a/c's and ceiling fans installed in both bedrooms and living room.
Amenities include gated community, 24 hour security on site, community heated swimming pool and jacuzzi, sand volleyball court, bbq grills, fitness center and recreation area offers free wifi.
Close and convenient to shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access to East and West bounds of H-1 freeway.
No smoking allowed.
One year lease.
Application fee: $22/adult. Applicants 18 years and older required to apply.
Pets allowed upon approval.
Pet screening application fee: $20
Separate pet deposit required.
Proof of Renter's Insurance required prior to move in.
Showings are scheduled by appointment only. Proper social distancing will be enforced and wearing of your own facial masks will be required as stated by the Covid 19 guidelines. Facial masks will be enforced and required upon entering the unit.
Please contact Kim Furuyama (RS-59230) with Marie Hansen Properties at 808-585-9239 or email preferred at kimfuruyama@mhprops.net. You may also request a showing for a specific day & time thru our website at mariehansenproperties.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,200

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Mananai Place have any available units?
287 Mananai Place has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 287 Mananai Place have?
Some of 287 Mananai Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Mananai Place currently offering any rent specials?
287 Mananai Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Mananai Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 287 Mananai Place is pet friendly.
Does 287 Mananai Place offer parking?
Yes, 287 Mananai Place does offer parking.
Does 287 Mananai Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 Mananai Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Mananai Place have a pool?
Yes, 287 Mananai Place has a pool.
Does 287 Mananai Place have accessible units?
No, 287 Mananai Place does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Mananai Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Mananai Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Mananai Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 287 Mananai Place has units with air conditioning.
