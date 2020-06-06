287 Mananai Place

Amenities

Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe. Wall to wall carpets in both bedrooms with its own full bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full sized washer/dryer in unit. Window a/c's and ceiling fans installed in both bedrooms and living room.

Amenities include gated community, 24 hour security on site, community heated swimming pool and jacuzzi, sand volleyball court, bbq grills, fitness center and recreation area offers free wifi.

Close and convenient to shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access to East and West bounds of H-1 freeway.

No smoking allowed.

One year lease.

Application fee: $22/adult. Applicants 18 years and older required to apply.

Pets allowed upon approval.

Pet screening application fee: $20

Separate pet deposit required.

Proof of Renter's Insurance required prior to move in.

Showings are scheduled by appointment only. Proper social distancing will be enforced and wearing of your own facial masks will be required as stated by the Covid 19 guidelines. Facial masks will be enforced and required upon entering the unit.

Please contact Kim Furuyama (RS-59230) with Marie Hansen Properties at 808-585-9239 or email preferred at kimfuruyama@mhprops.net.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,200



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.