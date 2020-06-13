62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ewa Gentry, HI
Where does an NSA whistleblower-to-be call home? The city of Ewa Gentry, HI, of course! Until Edward Snowden took flight, he and his girlfriend lived in a quiet neighborhood in this small community on Hawaii's Island of Oahu.
The movie-makers of Hollywood don't spend money lightly, so you know there must be something special about the island of Oahu, Hawaii. In the past 10 years, a slew of films were shot against this gorgeous backdrop, including The Informant, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Shaggy Dog, and Snakes on a Plane. Oahu's city of Ewa Gentry is your ticket to a life of endless balmy tropical weather, so pack your bags, ditch your sweaters, and start looking for apartments and rental houses in this island paradise. See more
Finding an apartment in Ewa Gentry that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.