Ewa Gentry, HI
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S

91-819 Puamaeole Street · (808) 792-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S - 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft. lanai, overlooking a residential area, not directly into other units. Upon walking in, you will immediately notice this property has been completely renovated from top to bottom! NEW cabinets, counter tops in kitchen & both bathrooms. NEW appliances, NEW carpet & laminate flooring. Freshly painted interior too. Complex features a pool for exclusive residential use & a pavilion area for entertaining upon reservation approval. Sewer & water are included in rent. Tenants responsible for electricity, cable, internet, gas. App fee $25/adult, 18+yrs. No pets, no smoking, renter's insurance required. (Photos do not showcase new range, refrigerator or microwave hood.)

(RLNE4401696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S have any available units?
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S have?
Some of 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S currently offering any rent specials?
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S pet-friendly?
No, 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S offer parking?
Yes, 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S does offer parking.
Does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S have a pool?
Yes, 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S has a pool.
Does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S have accessible units?
No, 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S does not have accessible units.
Does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-819 Puamaeole St #14S does not have units with air conditioning.
