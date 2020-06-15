91-819 Puamaeole St #14S

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool microwave internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft. lanai, overlooking a residential area, not directly into other units. Upon walking in, you will immediately notice this property has been completely renovated from top to bottom! NEW cabinets, counter tops in kitchen & both bathrooms. NEW appliances, NEW carpet & laminate flooring. Freshly painted interior too. Complex features a pool for exclusive residential use & a pavilion area for entertaining upon reservation approval. Sewer & water are included in rent. Tenants responsible for electricity, cable, internet, gas. App fee $25/adult, 18+yrs. No pets, no smoking, renter's insurance required. (Photos do not showcase new range, refrigerator or microwave hood.)



(RLNE4401696)