Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

91-815 Launahele St

91-815 Launahele Street · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #58 · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more. Great outdoor living space with both a porch and lanai in back. Unit has a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, oven/range, washer, and dryer. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Its in a gated community with a pool, BBQ area, and fitness center. Tenant pays all utilities. Limit 5 people. Owner willing to consider 1 pet up to 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-815 Launahele St have any available units?
91-815 Launahele St has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-815 Launahele St have?
Some of 91-815 Launahele St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-815 Launahele St currently offering any rent specials?
91-815 Launahele St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-815 Launahele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-815 Launahele St is pet friendly.
Does 91-815 Launahele St offer parking?
No, 91-815 Launahele St does not offer parking.
Does 91-815 Launahele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-815 Launahele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-815 Launahele St have a pool?
Yes, 91-815 Launahele St has a pool.
Does 91-815 Launahele St have accessible units?
No, 91-815 Launahele St does not have accessible units.
Does 91-815 Launahele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-815 Launahele St has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-815 Launahele St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-815 Launahele St has units with air conditioning.
