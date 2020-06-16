91-815 Launahele St

Amenities

Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more. Great outdoor living space with both a porch and lanai in back. Unit has a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, oven/range, washer, and dryer. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Its in a gated community with a pool, BBQ area, and fitness center. Tenant pays all utilities. Limit 5 people. Owner willing to consider 1 pet up to 25lbs.