91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated pool air conditioning

2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/i-DkFjEYVr4



Spacious 2br/2ba end corner condo unit in Sunrise community with large lanai and lots of storage. Unit just upgraded . 2 assigned parking stalls; 1 covered carport and 1 un-covered. Currently under renovation for new flooring in kitchen/bathrooms and appliances.



Enjoy the community pool and BBQ area. Right in the heart of Ewa Beach, this is an ideal location, right around the corner from markets, stores and restaurants. Minutes drive to Safeway, Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ross, more restaurants, White Plains beach and the newly built Ka Makana Ali'i mall with additional restaurants and a movie theatre. Property is approx a 20 minute drive to Schofield, 30 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor, 45min to Kaneohe Marine Corp Base.



KEY FEATURES:

-Property Type: Condominium

-Interior Area: 811sf

-Bedrooms: 2

-Bathrooms: 2

-Parking: 2



PROPERTY FEATURES:

-Window A/C units

-Range/Oven

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Washer and Dryer



BUILDING FEATURES:



-Resident Manager

-Guest Parking

-Pool

-BBQ

-Clubhouse



LEASE TERMS:

-Non Smoking

-No pets allowed

-Minimum Lease: 1 Year

-Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

-Credit and Background Check Required

-Renter's Insurance Required

-Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



