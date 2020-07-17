All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D

91-271 Hanapouli Circle · (808) 670-8015
Location

91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
media room
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/i-DkFjEYVr4

Spacious 2br/2ba end corner condo unit in Sunrise community with large lanai and lots of storage. Unit just upgraded . 2 assigned parking stalls; 1 covered carport and 1 un-covered. Currently under renovation for new flooring in kitchen/bathrooms and appliances.

Enjoy the community pool and BBQ area. Right in the heart of Ewa Beach, this is an ideal location, right around the corner from markets, stores and restaurants. Minutes drive to Safeway, Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ross, more restaurants, White Plains beach and the newly built Ka Makana Ali'i mall with additional restaurants and a movie theatre. Property is approx a 20 minute drive to Schofield, 30 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor, 45min to Kaneohe Marine Corp Base.

KEY FEATURES:
-Property Type: Condominium
-Interior Area: 811sf
-Bedrooms: 2
-Bathrooms: 2
-Parking: 2

PROPERTY FEATURES:
-Window A/C units
-Range/Oven
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Washer and Dryer

BUILDING FEATURES:

-Resident Manager
-Guest Parking
-Pool
-BBQ
-Clubhouse

LEASE TERMS:
-Non Smoking
-No pets allowed
-Minimum Lease: 1 Year
-Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
-Credit and Background Check Required
-Renter's Insurance Required
-Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE5896938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D have any available units?
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D have?
Some of 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D currently offering any rent specials?
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D pet-friendly?
No, 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D offer parking?
Yes, 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D offers parking.
Does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D have a pool?
Yes, 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D has a pool.
Does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D have accessible units?
No, 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D does not have accessible units.
Does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D has units with air conditioning.
