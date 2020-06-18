91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint color, wood laminate flooring w/wall-to-wall carpeting in both bedrooms, ceramic tile in bath, 3 window a/c units plus 3 ceiling fans. Bedroom windows face towards tradewinds. Beautiful kitchen opening out to family room w/formal dining area, cadet gray corian counter tops, oak cabinets w/pull out drawer, track lighting, gas oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, double sink w/garbage disposal. Living room opens onto covered lanai via sliding glass doors w/screen. Beautiful etched mirror on wall in living room. Wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms w/mirrored double door closets, vertical blinds, stack washer/dryer inside unit, gas dryer, complex has a pool. Water, sewer, trash, pool care, parking, Association fees & Sales tax are all included in rent. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required , NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult.

Site Manager

:"For Inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-381-8285.



No Pets Allowed



