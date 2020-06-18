All apartments in Ewa Gentry
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R

91-1189 Puamaeole St · No Longer Available
Location

91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint color, wood laminate flooring w/wall-to-wall carpeting in both bedrooms, ceramic tile in bath, 3 window a/c units plus 3 ceiling fans. Bedroom windows face towards tradewinds. Beautiful kitchen opening out to family room w/formal dining area, cadet gray corian counter tops, oak cabinets w/pull out drawer, track lighting, gas oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, double sink w/garbage disposal. Living room opens onto covered lanai via sliding glass doors w/screen. Beautiful etched mirror on wall in living room. Wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms w/mirrored double door closets, vertical blinds, stack washer/dryer inside unit, gas dryer, complex has a pool. Water, sewer, trash, pool care, parking, Association fees & Sales tax are all included in rent. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required , NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult.
Site Manager
:"For Inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-381-8285.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R have any available units?
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ewa Gentry, HI.
What amenities does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R have?
Some of 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R currently offering any rent specials?
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R pet-friendly?
No, 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R offer parking?
Yes, 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R does offer parking.
Does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R have a pool?
Yes, 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R has a pool.
Does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R have accessible units?
No, 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R has units with air conditioning.
