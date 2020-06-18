91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R

Amenities
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint color, wood laminate flooring w/wall-to-wall carpeting in both bedrooms, ceramic tile in bath, 3 window a/c units plus 3 ceiling fans. Bedroom windows face towards tradewinds. Beautiful kitchen opening out to family room w/formal dining area, cadet gray corian counter tops, oak cabinets w/pull out drawer, track lighting, gas oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, double sink w/garbage disposal. Living room opens onto covered lanai via sliding glass doors w/screen. Beautiful etched mirror on wall in living room. Wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms w/mirrored double door closets, vertical blinds, stack washer/dryer inside unit, gas dryer, complex has a pool. Water, sewer, trash, pool care, parking, Association fees & Sales tax are all included in rent. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required , NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult.
Site Manager
:"For Inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-381-8285.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5803659)