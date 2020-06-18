91-1149 Mikohu St #26T

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.



There is a ceiling fan in the living room and another in the bedroom.



For your convenience a stacked washer and dryer are in the unit.



Amenities Included are:

- Window A/C in the Bedroom

- Balcony

- Ceiling Fans

- Storage

- Privileges of the Complex (i.e. Use of the pool, recreation area and BBQs)



Appliances Included are:

- Refrigerator

- Garbage Disposal

- Oven & Stove (Gas)

- Stacked Washer & Dryer (in unit)



Utilities Included are:

- Trash Removal



Parking: One Covered Parking Stall - #396



Animal Policy:

- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed.

- No cats or dogs under 1 year of age

- No Pitbulls or dogs that looks like a Pitbull

- A picture of the pet must be provided with application

- Additional Monthly Fee for Pets

- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets



Square Footage: 485



Year Built: 1991



Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 for your appointment



For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE2829886)