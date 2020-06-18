91-1149 Mikohu St #26T

Amenities
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.
There is a ceiling fan in the living room and another in the bedroom.
For your convenience a stacked washer and dryer are in the unit.
Amenities Included are:
- Window A/C in the Bedroom
- Balcony
- Ceiling Fans
- Storage
- Privileges of the Complex (i.e. Use of the pool, recreation area and BBQs)
Appliances Included are:
- Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Oven & Stove (Gas)
- Stacked Washer & Dryer (in unit)
Utilities Included are:
- Trash Removal
Parking: One Covered Parking Stall - #396
Animal Policy:
- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed.
- No cats or dogs under 1 year of age
- No Pitbulls or dogs that looks like a Pitbull
- A picture of the pet must be provided with application
- Additional Monthly Fee for Pets
- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets
Square Footage: 485
Year Built: 1991
Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 for your appointment
