91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T

91-1149 Mikohu Street · No Longer Available
Location

91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.

There is a ceiling fan in the living room and another in the bedroom.

For your convenience a stacked washer and dryer are in the unit.

Amenities Included are:
- Window A/C in the Bedroom
- Balcony
- Ceiling Fans
- Storage
- Privileges of the Complex (i.e. Use of the pool, recreation area and BBQs)

Appliances Included are:
- Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Oven & Stove (Gas)
- Stacked Washer & Dryer (in unit)

Utilities Included are:
- Trash Removal

Parking: One Covered Parking Stall - #396

Animal Policy:
- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed.
- No cats or dogs under 1 year of age
- No Pitbulls or dogs that looks like a Pitbull
- A picture of the pet must be provided with application
- Additional Monthly Fee for Pets
- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets

Square Footage: 485

Year Built: 1991

Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 for your appointment

For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE2829886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

