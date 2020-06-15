All apartments in Ainaloa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard

16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard · (808) 935-4152
Location

16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard, Ainaloa, HI 96778
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard · Avail. Jul 3

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard Available 07/03/20 Great Ainaloa Home - A comfortable home with a large carport, clean and clear yard that is fenced and gated, one and half bathrooms, laundry hookups outside, and great clothes line. Lawn care, catchment tank and filter upkeep are provided.

This property does not participate in the Section 8 (County Housing) program.
This property does not accept pets.

Directions: Highway 130, past Hawaiian Paradise Park towards Pahoa, right onto Ainaloa Blvd, left onto King Kamehameha Drive - ignore the two left side forks-stay straight, house on right/mauka side, #'s on house facing street.

*Drive by only, Please do not disturb tenants*
*3rd party websites. Please apply through www.daylum.com*

(RLNE5045173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard have any available units?
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard has a unit available for $1,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ainaloa.
Does 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard have a pool?
No, 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
