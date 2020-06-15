Amenities

w/d hookup carport

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard Available 07/03/20 Great Ainaloa Home - A comfortable home with a large carport, clean and clear yard that is fenced and gated, one and half bathrooms, laundry hookups outside, and great clothes line. Lawn care, catchment tank and filter upkeep are provided.



This property does not participate in the Section 8 (County Housing) program.

This property does not accept pets.



Directions: Highway 130, past Hawaiian Paradise Park towards Pahoa, right onto Ainaloa Blvd, left onto King Kamehameha Drive - ignore the two left side forks-stay straight, house on right/mauka side, #'s on house facing street.



*Drive by only, Please do not disturb tenants*

*3rd party websites. Please apply through www.daylum.com*



(RLNE5045173)