/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Aiea, HI
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).
Results within 1 mile of Aiea
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-380 Koauka Loop
98-380 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1336 sqft
3-bed 2-bath home in the Bougainville housing area located at Koauka Loop in Aiea. Single parking stall included with street parking available. Pool and common area available. Pets allowed, must first go through an approval process.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-401 Kaonohi Street 4
98-401 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 316715 $2100 - Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) 2/2/0 In Aiea 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath (no parking) in nice, relatively quiet area of Aiea.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-945 Moanalua Road
98-945 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1115 sqft
PET-FRIENDLY*, 3bed/2bath townhome with 1 assigned carport and 1 unassigned uncovered/open parking.
Results within 5 miles of Aiea
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele 94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,950.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/01/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room.
1 of 9
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2036 Aupuni Street
2036 Aupuni Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 10/01/19 Breezy, clean, and spacious 3 bdrms 2nd flr duplex - Property Id: 86974 Available now.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-201 Kanawao Pl.
94-201 Kanawao Place, Waikele, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1602 sqft
94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
827 Ala Lilikoi St 4
827 Ala Lilikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Tropicana Manor #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 317803 3/2/1 - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 Parking Stall 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Parking stall in convenient, accessible unit in great community in Salt Lake nearby schools Hickam, Mokulele, Aliamanu, Moanalua,
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1153 Mopua Loop Unit M6
94-1153 Mopua Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Rarely available 2 bdr/1bth/ 2 parking stalls top corner unit with a spacious Layout - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ (808) 699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Aiea
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
786 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
663 sqft
Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI