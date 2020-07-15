/
3 bedroom apartments
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.
Kaneohe
45-020 Malulani Street
45-020 Malulani St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Charming 3-Bedroom Home Near Kaneohe Yacht Club - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home offers a well-appointed kitchen that opens to an open family room and dining room.
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.
Moanalua
1541 ALA AOLOA LOOP
1541 Ala Aoloa Loop, Honolulu, HI
Moanalua Valley - 4 bedroom - Come and see this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car carport. This property includes vinyl plank flooring, new interior paint, new appliances, new cabinets and counters throughout.
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.
Kaneohe
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Kaneohe 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with sunrise and sunset, Koolau mountain, and ocean views from the deck. The section you would rent is the 3bd./2ba. upstairs and there is a separate 3/1.
Kaneohe
45-324 Lolopua Street
45-324 Lolopua Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1367 sqft
Well Maintained single family home near Kaneohe Bay in a great neighborhood. Includes family room, dining room, fenced back/side yard.
Kaneohe
45-217 Mokulele Drive
45-217 Mokulele Drive, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1576 sqft
Free rent for July! Great location in a highly desirable neighborhood in Kaneohe! This home is well maintained and freshly painted. Includes a bonus storage room and an indoor washroom that makes it convenient for you to do laundry.
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Kaneohe
45-409 Koiawe Way
45-409 Koiawe Way, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools.
Kaneohe
45-1124 Makaleha Street
45-1124 Makaleha Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done.
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
964 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Kaneohe
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1807 sqft
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Drive Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.
Kaneohe
45-353 Muku Place
45-353 Muku Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Home located in a cul-de-sac. Large lot with mountain apple, guava and banana trees. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and yard service included. Vinyl planks and window a/c units. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Home shown by a realtor in case of fraud.
Kailua
60 Pilipu Place
60 Pilipu Place, Honolulu County, HI
Kailua Beachside on Oahu (Fully furnished 4 BR/4 BA w/pool) - Set on a private road with private beach access, Kailua Beachside is a 4BD/4BA (over 2,800 square feet) estate home that has been extensively remodeled and well-cared for.
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.
