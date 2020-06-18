All apartments in Waycross
Find more places like 719 MLK Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waycross, GA
/
719 MLK Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

719 MLK Dr.

719 Martin Luther King Jr Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

719 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Waycross, GA 31501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Our office is open from 9-5 Mon-Fri. If you are interested in viewing a property, please bring your ID & $20 to check out a key, which must be returned by close of business the same day. Upon the return of key, the $20 will be returned to you. Latest checkout time for keys is 4 PM.
If interested in property, fill out application form with exact change or a $30 money order. You can also apply online & pay the application fee of $35 ($5.00 processing fee for debit or credit cards plus $30 app fee.) This application is good for 90 days and can be used for any of our properties.
All rental units require 1 month security deposit. If you move in on the 1st of the month, the full amount of rent is due at time of signing the lease. We prorate rent if you move in during the month. The prorated rent is due at the time of signing the lease.
All rents are due the 1st of each monthwith a 5 day grace period. It is your responsibility to notify property manager if your rent will be paid late. Late fee is $30 after grace period.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 MLK Dr. have any available units?
719 MLK Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waycross, GA.
Is 719 MLK Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
719 MLK Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 MLK Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 719 MLK Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waycross.
Does 719 MLK Dr. offer parking?
No, 719 MLK Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 719 MLK Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 MLK Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 MLK Dr. have a pool?
No, 719 MLK Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 719 MLK Dr. have accessible units?
No, 719 MLK Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 719 MLK Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 MLK Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 MLK Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 MLK Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FL
Kingsland, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville