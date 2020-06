Amenities

Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3BR 2.5Bath in Pecan Bluff! - Available 06/01/2020 - Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths located in downtown Watkinsville located in Pecan Bluff. New stainless steel appliances that include a gas Frigidaire oven, side by side stainless refrigerator with water dispenser and stainless dishwasher. Open kitchen layout with large living room with engineered wood looking flooring. Beautiful fireplace & mantel. Master bedroom includes tiled shower with seat. Upstairs bedrooms with new carpet & shared bath has tile flooring with bathtub. Washer & Dryer. Gas & Electric. No pets. Please see our website for more information - athenamanagement.net. Call us to schedule a viewing! 706-549-6070 Available 06/01/2020



No Pets Allowed



