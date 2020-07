Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Condo living at its best. Bright and cheerful condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. Super nice Kitchen. Plus access to the lake. What more could you want. There is a $40 nonrefundable application fee per adult. Each adult must submit an application. Renter’s insurance, paid in full for the term of the lease is required.