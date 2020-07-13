/
apartments under 900
27 Apartments under $900 for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1278 Oak Knoll Court - 1
1278 Oak Knoll Court, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
24 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. ROOM FOR RENT. SEEKING A CLEAN EMPLOYED SINGLE FEMALE WHICH MUST BE TOBACCO FREE, DRUG-FREE, & PET FREE, TO RENT OUR FURNISHED BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Mountain
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1250 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Last updated May 21 at 12:15am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$900
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
46 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$789
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
980 sqft
1-2 bedroom, well-equipped apartments in a tranquil complex featuring a pool, tennis court and gym. I-85, several parks and lots of restaurants are just a short drive away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Panthersville
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
131 Center Street
131 Center Street, Avondale Estates, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1368 sqft
What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
East Lake Terrace
2447 Lynn Iris Drive
2447 Lynn Iris Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow, Off Glenwood/Candler. Hardwood Floors, Central AC, Fenced in yard.
