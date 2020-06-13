Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$863
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Barfield Way
102 Barfield Way, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1745 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the heart of Rincon! Great location and wonderful Effingham County schools! 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Towne Park Dr
1010 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Rincon with Community Pool! - ** Available Now ** - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rincon Townhome with back Patio, one Stall Garage, and Community Pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Woodbury Lane
105 Woodbury Lane, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1406 sqft
105 Woodbury Lane - Rincon, GA $1350/mth - Spacious home in Rincon! Floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, galley kitchen, dining area, master suite with no step shower. All appliances included plus washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated December 10 at 11:58pm
1 Unit Available
24 Weber Court
24 Weber Court, Rincon, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1823 sqft
Beautiful home in Effingham overlooking the golf course. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and family room. Sits on a cul-de-sac. This is a must-see and will not be available long. New flooring and carpet going in.
Results within 5 miles of Rincon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
28 Lake Shore Boulevard
28 Lake Shore Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2354 sqft
28 Lake Shore Blvd. Pt.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
157 Huger Street
157 Huger Street, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1910 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath, All Brick Home FOR RENT.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
233 Bellflower Circle
233 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1955 sqft
HOME IS FOR SALE OR LEASE -- AVAILABLE FOR TENANT TO MOVE IN ON JUNE 1, 2020 -- FOR PURCHASE INFORMATION SEE MLS LISTING #219418

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1553 Ebenezer Road
1553 Ebenezer Road, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1405 sqft
1553 Ebenezer Road - Rincon, GA 31326 $1000/mth - Spacious duplex in the Ebenezer school district! Unit features 1408 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all appliances included, even the washer and dryer! Water is also included in rent.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Dogwood Cir
305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2033 sqft
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
672 Ebenezer Rd
672 Ebenezer Road, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
672 Ebenezer Rd - Rincon, Ga 31326 $1000/mth - Adorable cottage in the Ebenezer school district! Features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen with solid surface countertops, dining area, family room, covered front and back porch, with a wooded lot.
Results within 10 miles of Rincon
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
135 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
62 Winter Lake Circle
62 Winter Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1335 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Spring Lake. Two tone paint color throughout townhome. Open floor plan, propane gas fireplace, kitchen overlooks dining rm/living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
118 Orkney Road
118 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 118 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10 Bushwood Drive
10 Bushwood Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2450 sqft
Spacious, 3 Story home ready for move in. Formal Living & Dining Spaces, Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area over looking the Family Room with Fireplace all on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rincon, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rincon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

