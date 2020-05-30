312 S Mission Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

*We are providing private virtual showings on this home.* Tucked on a quiet street with amazing views into the valley, this all-brick ranch is ready for everyone! Boasting 6 bedrooms and 3 baths, your family will have room to spread out and enjoy their own space. The partially finished basement downstairs has a full bath, a great family area with newer floors and newer carpet in the two bedrooms. Downstairs you'll also find a good-sized laundry with sink and room to get all the folding and sorting done easily! There's also a one-car garage that enters from the side of the house and plenty of extra storage for holiday decor, bikes, and all the other things we like to keep hidden away. Doors downstairs open out onto a patio and into the expansive backyard that's perfect for kids to play or pets to run.A detached carport allows for additional parking or storage at the end of the driveway. Newer hardwood floors cover the main level to add a little elegance and ease of cleaning. All the cooks will be thrilled with a generous, updated eat-in kitchen with tile backsplash, loads of beautiful white cabinets, an island and newer stainless appliances. You'll especially love the glass-fronted cabinets that flank the sink to add extra character to your kitchen! The spacious family room has classic built-ins on either side of the fireplace for style and function and a formal dining area can host family dinners or meals with friends. Four additional bedrooms on this main level (including the Master with ensuite bathroom) plus a full hallway bathroom round out the area. A covered back deck with entrance from the kitchen will allow for some nice time outside - even when it rains. Fresh paint all throughout the house, conveniently located to downtown and thoughtful updates make this home one that's easy to live in and easy to love. (Buyer is responsible to do their due diligence to verify that all information is correct, accurate and for obtaining any and all restrictions for the property.)