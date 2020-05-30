All apartments in Rossville
312 S Mission Ridge Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:48 PM

312 S Mission Ridge Dr

312 S Mission Ridge Dr · (423) 255-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 S Mission Ridge Dr, Rossville, GA 30741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
*We are providing private virtual showings on this home.* Tucked on a quiet street with amazing views into the valley, this all-brick ranch is ready for everyone! Boasting 6 bedrooms and 3 baths, your family will have room to spread out and enjoy their own space. The partially finished basement downstairs has a full bath, a great family area with newer floors and newer carpet in the two bedrooms. Downstairs you'll also find a good-sized laundry with sink and room to get all the folding and sorting done easily! There's also a one-car garage that enters from the side of the house and plenty of extra storage for holiday decor, bikes, and all the other things we like to keep hidden away. Doors downstairs open out onto a patio and into the expansive backyard that's perfect for kids to play or pets to run.A detached carport allows for additional parking or storage at the end of the driveway. Newer hardwood floors cover the main level to add a little elegance and ease of cleaning. All the cooks will be thrilled with a generous, updated eat-in kitchen with tile backsplash, loads of beautiful white cabinets, an island and newer stainless appliances. You'll especially love the glass-fronted cabinets that flank the sink to add extra character to your kitchen! The spacious family room has classic built-ins on either side of the fireplace for style and function and a formal dining area can host family dinners or meals with friends. Four additional bedrooms on this main level (including the Master with ensuite bathroom) plus a full hallway bathroom round out the area. A covered back deck with entrance from the kitchen will allow for some nice time outside - even when it rains. Fresh paint all throughout the house, conveniently located to downtown and thoughtful updates make this home one that's easy to live in and easy to love. (Buyer is responsible to do their due diligence to verify that all information is correct, accurate and for obtaining any and all restrictions for the property.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr have any available units?
312 S Mission Ridge Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr have?
Some of 312 S Mission Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 S Mission Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
312 S Mission Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S Mission Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 S Mission Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 312 S Mission Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 S Mission Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 312 S Mission Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 312 S Mission Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 S Mission Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 S Mission Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 S Mission Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
