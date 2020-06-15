511 E 3rd St.

Amenities

2/2 House in Historic Downtown Rome $1,650 - Large 2/2 House located in historic downtown Rome. This home has been completely updated with hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, new bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and more. Also has off street parking. Rent is $1,650 per month with a $1,650 Security Deposit.



Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more details and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No felonies or evictions. Must have 600 Credit Score, proof of income and rental history.



