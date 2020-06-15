All apartments in Rome
Find more places like 511 E 3rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rome, GA
/
511 E 3rd St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

511 E 3rd St.

511 East 3rd Street · (706) 237-6210 ext. 327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rome
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

511 East 3rd Street, Rome, GA 30161

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 E 3rd St. · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2/2 House in Historic Downtown Rome $1,650 - Large 2/2 House located in historic downtown Rome. This home has been completely updated with hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, new bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and more. Also has off street parking. Rent is $1,650 per month with a $1,650 Security Deposit.

Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more details and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No felonies or evictions. Must have 600 Credit Score, proof of income and rental history.

(RLNE4916990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 E 3rd St. have any available units?
511 E 3rd St. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 E 3rd St. have?
Some of 511 E 3rd St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 E 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
511 E 3rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 E 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 511 E 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rome.
Does 511 E 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 511 E 3rd St. does offer parking.
Does 511 E 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 E 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 E 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 511 E 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 511 E 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 511 E 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 511 E 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 E 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 E 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 E 3rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 511 E 3rd St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rome 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GASmyrna, GAKennesaw, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Douglasville, GAAcworth, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Holly Springs, GAMableton, GAJacksonville, ALPowder Springs, GAAnniston, ALEast Ridge, TNRossville, GACarrollton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity