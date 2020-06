Amenities

303 Branham Avenue - This is a two bedroom, one bathroom unit. The kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.There is also a washer and dryer included with the unit. This unit is newly remodeled. The flooring consists of carpet, tile, and laminate. There is a carport also. The unit is central heating and air, and the house is total electric.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3113446)