Rome, GA
108 Leon Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

108 Leon Street

108 Leon Street Southwest · (706) 295-3733
Rome
3 Bedrooms
Location

108 Leon Street Southwest, Rome, GA 30165

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Leon Street · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms - West Rome House - This is a cute three bedroom, two bathroom home located in the much desirable area of West Rome. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The home is newly updated. The house has central heating and air conditioning. There is a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom located directly off of the master, which would be perfect for a nursery. The laundry room has an electric water heater and washer/dryer hook ups. There's a nice yard and a cute front porch to enjoy morning coffee! Check out a key today to see for yourself!

DISCLAIMER: Effective January 2019, all leases signed with Seven Hills Rentals Inc. require proof of renters insurance prior to the lease being signed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Leon Street have any available units?
108 Leon Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Leon Street have?
Some of 108 Leon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Leon Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Leon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Leon Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Leon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rome.
Does 108 Leon Street offer parking?
No, 108 Leon Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 Leon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Leon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Leon Street have a pool?
No, 108 Leon Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Leon Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Leon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Leon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Leon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Leon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Leon Street has units with air conditioning.
