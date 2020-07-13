/
apartments with pool
29 Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA with pool
39 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$894
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Results within 5 miles of Rincon
32 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
1 Unit Available
36 Hasty Point Rd.
36 Hasty Pond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
3066 sqft
36 Hasty Point Rd. Available 08/03/20 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms with Loft/Bonus Area in Rice Creek - Newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced yard that backs up to community green space.
1 Unit Available
224 Bellflower Circle
224 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2478 sqft
224 Bellflower Circle - Property Id: 175830 Beautiful 5 bedroom almost (but better than) new home in South Effingham! Looking for space? THIS is the home for you! Immaculate home with desirable, wide-open floor plan, perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
7 Sandy Point Way
7 Sandy Point Way, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1789 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Live at Lake Shore in this 4 bedroom! - Property Id: 283786 More photos coming soon. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus a bonus room is available in Lake Shore! Open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
26 Cherry St
26 Cherry St, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1958 sqft
2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft and a 3 car garage. Available July 17, 2020. A 2 story foyer greets you upon entering the home with a hardwood staircase.
1 Unit Available
158 Clover Point Circle
158 Clover Point Cir, Effingham County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4528 sqft
158 Clover Point Circle Available 08/05/20 5 bed 3.5 bath plus bonus/ media room, fenced in yard - Stunning 5 bedroom 3.
1 Unit Available
20 Cherry St.
20 Cherry Street, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1988 sqft
20 Cherry St. - When you walk in the door, you are welcomed by intricate details and upgrades. The large family room establishes a space for quality time, while dinner is being cooked in the adjoining kitchen.
1 Unit Available
190 Fox Glen Court
190 Fox Glen Court, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1748 sqft
190 Fox Glen Court Rent $1350 Beautiful Home In Lake Shore! 4 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout Living Area and Kitchen! Open Concept Floorplan! Kitchen Overlooks Living Room! Breakfast Bar! Stainless Steel Appliances! Side By
Results within 10 miles of Rincon
11 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
29 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1442 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
120 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
294 Silver Brook Circle
294 Silver Brook Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
3 bedroom in Copper Village - Property Id: 283726 More photos coming soon! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Copper Village in Pooler! Open floor plan that also includes a flex room which could be used as a dining room, office or
1 Unit Available
316 Hitching Post
316 Hitching Post Lane, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1644 sqft
316 Hitching Post - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Pooler. Turn key condition, open layout with a bonus (4th bedroom) upstairs. Wood floors in main living areas, sunroom, galley kitchen with breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2721 sqft
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors
