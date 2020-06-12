/
3 bedroom apartments
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1331 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
1010 Towne Park Dr
1010 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Rincon with Community Pool! - ** Available Now ** - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rincon Townhome with back Patio, one Stall Garage, and Community Pool.
105 Woodbury Lane
105 Woodbury Lane, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1406 sqft
105 Woodbury Lane - Rincon, GA $1350/mth - Spacious home in Rincon! Floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, galley kitchen, dining area, master suite with no step shower. All appliances included plus washer and dryer.
204 E Fourth Street
204 E 4th St, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
204 E Fourth Street - Rincon, GA 31326 $1100/mth - A true "gem" in the heart of Rincon! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal living room (could be 4th bedroom), dining area, large sunk in den with fireplace, kitchen with range, fridge, and
102 Barfield Way
102 Barfield Way, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1745 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the heart of Rincon! Great location and wonderful Effingham County schools! 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless appliances.
24 Weber Court
24 Weber Court, Rincon, GA
Beautiful home in Effingham overlooking the golf course. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and family room. Sits on a cul-de-sac. This is a must-see and will not be available long. New flooring and carpet going in.
116 Danielle Loop
116 Danielle Loop, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Will be available December 6th, 2019! The Creston Floor plan. 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan with Flex Room. $1300 Security Deposit and 1 year lease agreement minimum. All Appliances and blinds included. No Smoking! No Pets
711 Plantation Drive
711 Plantation Drive, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
711 Plantation Drive Available 06/22/20 711 Plantation Drive - Rincon, GA 31326 $1495/mth - AVAILABLE June 22 2020! Updated home in Hickory Knob Subdivision.
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
5 Beacon Lane
5 Beacon Lane, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1398 sqft
5 Beacon Lane Available 07/01/20 **Available July 1st** 3 bedroom 2 bath Port Wentworth home. - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Newport Subdivision in Port Wentworth.
247 Bellflower Circle
247 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
247 Bellflower Circle Available 07/17/20 **Available mid July** 4 Bedroom with Bonus room in the South Effingham School District! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
7 Sandy Point Way
7 Sandy Point Way, Port Wentworth, GA
Live at Lake Shore in this 4 bedroom! - Property Id: 283786 More photos coming soon. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus a bonus room is available in Lake Shore! Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
305 Dogwood Cir
305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2033 sqft
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...
125 Huger St
125 Huger Street, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1192 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Property Highlights: - Available July 1st - Large Backyard + Fire-pit - Separate Dining Area - Garage - Eat-in Kitchen - Washer/Dryer Hookups Property Description This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of Rincon.
28 Lake Shore Boulevard
28 Lake Shore Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2354 sqft
28 Lake Shore Blvd. Pt.
157 Huger Street
157 Huger Street, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1910 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath, All Brick Home FOR RENT.
233 Bellflower Circle
233 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
HOME IS FOR SALE OR LEASE -- AVAILABLE FOR TENANT TO MOVE IN ON JUNE 1, 2020 -- FOR PURCHASE INFORMATION SEE MLS LISTING #219418
32 Rice Creek Road
32 Rice Creek Road, Port Wentworth, GA
This beautiful spacious 3594 sq feet home is located in the city of Port Wentworth. Features 5 Bedrooms located upstairs with 4 Baths. This subdivision has all the amenities you will need; Club House, Fitness Room and Swimming Pool.
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
