Apartment List
/
GA
/
remerton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Remerton, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1603 Victory St.
1603 Victory Drive, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$525
874 sqft
Spacious 2BD/2B apartment in Remerton. Large kitchen w/ laundry, two full bathrooms, and a back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Remerton

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Remerton
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
52 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
3 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$626
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
639 Justin Dr.
639 Justin Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
This 3BD/2B home is located in quiet Hunting Ridge Subdivision. It has a garage, screened in back porch, fireplace, garden tub, and vaulted ceilings. New flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3536 Victoria Dr
3536 Victoria Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2434 sqft
This open & split floorplan features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters & kitchen breakfast bar. Large living room with fireplace & separate dining area. Outside features a well manicured yard & lovely screened in porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3008 Kensington Ln
3008 Kensington Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1204 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath in Blue Pool Subdivision. This home features all new laminate wood floors & vinyl with a bonus room off of the kitchen. Large fenced back yard with patio. No pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3945 MEDIEVAL CT
3945 Medieval Ct, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1991 sqft
3945 MEDIEVAL CT Available 07/01/20 4/3 SPLIT LOCATED IN KNIGHTS LANDING SUBDIVISION - CUSTOM BUILT 4/3 LOCATED IN THE KNIGHTS LANDING SUBDIVISION IN LOWNDES COUNTY.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
2497 sqft
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4049 CHADWYCK DR
4049 Chadwyck Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1375 sqft
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME CONVENIENT TO BASE. - WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME CONVENIENT TO BASE. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM AREA W/ VINYL.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4717 Hummingbird Lane
4717 Hummingbird Lane, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1992 sqft
4717 Hummingbird Lane Available 05/31/20 Foxborough S/D - POOL - Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a convenient location.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1611 N PATTERSON ST
1611 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$975
2368 sqft
LARGE HOME RIGHT ACROSS FROM VSU!!! - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM VSU!! ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT COMMON AREAS . WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN THE LIVING ROOM.
Results within 10 miles of Remerton

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Kenilworth Cir
4420 Kenilworth Cir, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1752 sqft
4420 Kenilworth Cir Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2BA homein the Highlands Subdivision!!!! Fenced in Backyard!!! - Cute 4BD/ 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4663 CUSTER DRIVE
4663 Custer Drive, Lowndes County, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
3/2 LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION NEAR MOODY AFB - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION NEAR THE MAIN GATE OF MOODY AFB. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. TILE KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY AND EAT IN AREA.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3964 Kinderlou Forest
3964 Kinderlou Forest, Lowndes County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4203 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5BD/3.5BA HOME IN Kinderlou Forest!!! - Beautiful 5 BD/3.5BA home in a golf course community, Kinderlou Forest. This gorgeous home sits on just under 1 acre. This home has a a spacious floor plan that won't disappoint.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4000 LAUREL BROOK DR
4000 Laurelbrook Dr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1340 sqft
4000 LAUREL BROOK DR Available 08/01/20 3 BED/2 BATH CONVENIENT TO MOODY AFB - LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT HOME W/ A FENCED YARD? CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS AWESOME 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS HOME. LARGE SIZE LIVING ROOM AREA.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4882 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
4882 Summit Ridge Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2900 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT BRICK HOME ON THE 13TH HOLE IN STONECREEK! - 3/4 ACRE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POND IN STONECREEK NEAR BACK GATED ENTRANCE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Remerton, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Remerton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Remerton 2 BedroomsRemerton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Remerton 3 BedroomsRemerton Apartments with Balcony
Remerton Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Valdosta, GAMadison, FL
Tifton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Valdosta State University