pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Remerton, GA
1 Unit Available
1820 A Plum Street
1820 Plum St, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1152 sqft
1820 A Plum Street - 1820A Plum Street Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Remerton - Lawn Care Included - Minutes to VSU, Shopping & MORE!! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath wel maintained townhouse in the heart of it all.
1 Unit Available
1020 Cherokee Street
1020 Cherokee Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1571 sqft
1020 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Close to Everything in the City of Valdosta - This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath is conveniently located off Baytree Road, with a short distance to shopping, restaurants, VSU and so many other places.
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.
4 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$691
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
14 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
$
23 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
1 Unit Available
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield
345 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1139 sqft
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield Available 08/14/20 CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house!!! - CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house close to everything! Neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
1104 Pineview Drive
1104 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
1104 Pineview Drive Available 07/25/20 Move In Ready - This is a three bedroom, two bath home in the city. There is a living and dining room for you to enjoy. The kitchen includes a stove and a refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
3250 Wingfield Way
3250 Wingfield Way, Valdosta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1336 sqft
3250 Wingfield Way Available 08/14/20 3/2 Close to EVERYTHING! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the local amenities you need! Near shopping, schools, restaurants, Moody AFB & more. Apply today on our website movetovaldosta.
1 Unit Available
4162 Waterberry Cir
4162 Waterberry Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1609 sqft
4162 Waterberry Cir Available 08/07/20 4/3 Northlake Subdivision - Hardwood Floors throughout - You must see this adorable 4 bed/3 bath home on Waterberry Circle.
1 Unit Available
1904 Jeanette Street
1904 Jeanette Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1861 sqft
1904 Jeanette Street Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private.
1 Unit Available
211 Blue Pool Drive
211 Blue Pool Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1123 sqft
This is a cute 3/2 bath home in Blue Pool Subdivision. Valdosta City School District. Pets Allowed with a Non Refundable $200.00 Pet Fee. Available Mid August.
1 Unit Available
4210 Deer Crest Drive
4210 Deercrest Dr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
COMING SOON!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a great floor plan! Open kitchen/dining combo with lots of cabinets & counter space & a breakfast bar! 13x16 great room with a trey ceiling.
1 Unit Available
5083 Greyfield Pl
5083 Greyfield Place North, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1307 sqft
5083 Greyfield Pl Available 04/30/20 3BR/2BA Home with Open Floor Plan Minutes from MAFB!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the trimmings! Open living/kitchen/dining within kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile flooring, refrigerator, stove/oven,
1 Unit Available
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.
1 Unit Available
5016 Peachtree Street
5016 Peachtree Street, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1662 sqft
5016 Peachtree Street Available 08/23/20 Beautiful brick home - This well maintained brick home is ready for some new tenants. This home features a formal living room as well as a separate family room, which has a stone fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4311 Mossy Creek Rd
4311 Mossy Creek Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2463 sqft
4311 Mossy Creek Rd Available 07/20/20 Stone Creek! - Don't miss this one! This immaculate home is wating for you. With 4BR/2.
1 Unit Available
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1510 sqft
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S Available 09/11/20 Updated home! 3/2 with Beautiful Granite Countertops - This 3BR/2BA home is won’t last long. Located in North Lowndes County and only 5 minutes to Moody AFB.
1 Unit Available
4086 Cottage Heights
4086 Cottage Heights Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
4086 Cottage Heights Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home located in the Nelson Hill Subdivision. There is a beautiful view of the lake from front porch.
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4172 Cider Trail
4172 Cider Trail, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.