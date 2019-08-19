All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
1983 Northerly Way
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:30 PM

1983 Northerly Way

1983 Northerly Way · No Longer Available
Location

1983 Northerly Way, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Northerly Way have any available units?
1983 Northerly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1983 Northerly Way currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Northerly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Northerly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1983 Northerly Way is pet friendly.
Does 1983 Northerly Way offer parking?
No, 1983 Northerly Way does not offer parking.
Does 1983 Northerly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 Northerly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Northerly Way have a pool?
No, 1983 Northerly Way does not have a pool.
Does 1983 Northerly Way have accessible units?
No, 1983 Northerly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Northerly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 Northerly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Northerly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1983 Northerly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
