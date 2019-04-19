1310 Stoneleigh Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18d9db4034 ----

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with open floor plan. Black appliances, separate dining area, master on the main, Media loft area upstairs overlooks family room, level backyard with patio for entertaining or just relaxing.



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



