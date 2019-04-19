All apartments in Redan
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:52 PM

1310 Stoneleigh Way

1310 Stoneleigh Way · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Stoneleigh Way, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18d9db4034 ----
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with open floor plan. Black appliances, separate dining area, master on the main, Media loft area upstairs overlooks family room, level backyard with patio for entertaining or just relaxing.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Stoneleigh Way have any available units?
1310 Stoneleigh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1310 Stoneleigh Way currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Stoneleigh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Stoneleigh Way pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Stoneleigh Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1310 Stoneleigh Way offer parking?
No, 1310 Stoneleigh Way does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Stoneleigh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Stoneleigh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Stoneleigh Way have a pool?
No, 1310 Stoneleigh Way does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Stoneleigh Way have accessible units?
No, 1310 Stoneleigh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Stoneleigh Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Stoneleigh Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Stoneleigh Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1310 Stoneleigh Way has units with air conditioning.

