/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Porterdale, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Porterdale
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3032 Avondale Blvd SE
3032 Avondale Boulevard Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2338 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Conyers This 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5187 Tew Lane Southwest
5187 Tew Lane Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
2-story, 3 bed, 2-1/2 bath home.The exterior features Hardi plank siding with brick accents, 30-yr architectural shingles and sidewalk community.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
30 Michelle Way
30 Michelle Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2107 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
70 Tamalynn Trail
70 Tamalynn Trl, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1844 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 of 16
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2121 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Porterdale
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
22 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,344
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated May 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1224 CREEK FOREST CT
1224 Creek Forest Ct NW, Conyers, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
1224 Creek Forest Ct NWConyers, GA 30012 is a single family home that contains 1,080 sq ft and was built in 1981. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Kitchen appliances are included. We do make decisions based on your rental history.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1590 Cherry Hill Ln Sw
1590 Cherry Hill Lane Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1113 sqft
Conyers Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh paint and new carpet! Charming and well maintained home features three bedrooms, 2 full bath, full-sized laundry room, great room, beautiful backyard, This
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA