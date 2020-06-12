Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Perry, GA

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
360 Spyglass Hill
360 Spyglass Hill Drive, Perry, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1557 sqft
55+ Houston Springs Community, Charming 2BD/2B Home Located right on the Golf Course, Lawn Care included. Open concept, Light, Airy and Spacious! These all describe this lovely home w/office and separate dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
400 Nandina
400 Nandina Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1810 sqft
Luxury 2BD/2B Townhome available in the desirable Cottages at Lakeview. The Home features a Tranquil Sunroom full of windows, Large Office Space that could be used as a 3rd BD, Vaulted Ceilings and Open Floor Plan.
Results within 10 miles of Perry
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.

1 of 5

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
52 Hamilton Woods Ct
52 Hamilton Woods Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1162 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious property and quiet subdivision - Property Id: 294918 The property is an average design, functionally satisfactory dwelling showing physical wear and tear typical for a home of such age.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
215 Merlot
215 Merlot Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1344 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with 1 Car Garage, Big Kitchen, Patio and Fenced Yard. Zoned for Eagle Springs Elementary, Thomson Middle, and Northside High School. No pets allowed. Check schools for accuracy. Lawn Care is included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
127 Pleasant Hill
127 Pleasant Hill Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1490 sqft
Spacious 2 BR/2 BA patio home convenient to RAFB. Florida room, covered patio, jetted tub, gas log fireplace, 2-car garage. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. Sorry, no pets except those required by Fair Housing Laws.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
121 Mill Chase
121 Mill Chase Way, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1050 sqft
Wrights Mill - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1050 sqft. Updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring. Convenient to Schools and shopping. (RLNE4786715)

