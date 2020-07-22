Apartment List
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Perry, GA

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
213 Grayton
213 Grayton Way, Perry, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1354 sqft
Beautiful town home conveniently located just down the parkway from Publix in Perry. Decorated with the latest home trends, these condos offer three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large living area with waterproof LVP flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashton Landing
1701 Macon Road, Perry, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1089 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Perry. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, and pool. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 2nd 2020. $1,025/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Emberly Ln
130 Emberly Lane, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2110 sqft
130 Emberly Ln Available 09/01/20 130 Emberly Lane - Beautiful well maintained home . Bonus room is 4th bedroom with private full bath. May consider small pet with non refundable pet fee. (RLNE5920901)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
620 Cedarwood Drive
620 Cedarwood Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
902 sqft
Three bedrooms and one full bathroom for a great price. Spacious living room and dining room. Plenty of closet space in the bedrooms. Refrigerator to be delivered before move-in. Fenced in backyard (fence will be fixed after move-in).

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Charlotte
208 Charlotte Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
2365 sqft
Fabulous 5BD/2.5B home in Wellston Hills Subdivision with rocking chair front porch. Sprawling open floor plan with Beautifully Detailed Iron Staircase and Fireplace with gas logs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Cade
209 Cade Terrace, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2219 sqft
Super 4/3 with sep. formal living room and dining room plus large den with gas log fireplace and spacious breakfast area. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets; stainless and black appliances; stainless refrig.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Robinson
105 Robinson Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 bedroom home. Zoned for Houston County High School. Within 14 miles of Robins AFB & new 2019 interior paint, new microwave and new 2019 AC. 10% discount for active military, first responders and healthcare workers.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
247 Leisure Lake Drive
247 Leisure Lake Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1804 sqft
247 Leisure Lake-Enjoy this View while Sitting in Your Screened in Porch - Water Front Property ! ! Enjoy the view of the lake from your screened in porch. Master suite also has a great view.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
513 Maplewood Dr.
513 Maplewood Drive, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1302 sqft
Spacious Condominium in Bonaire - Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an extra half bath downstairs. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. Features a large master suite, spacious living room, and a kitchen full of cabinets.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
1308 sqft
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Perry
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$890
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
800 King Richard Dr
800 King Richard Dr, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$799
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 309660 Come be a part of our Wonderful Community!! Come see us today for your private showing or take a virtual tour (links provided below)! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes ranging from $599 to

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Alachua Street
409 Alachua Street, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2192 sqft
409 Alachua Street Available 09/01/20 409 Alachua - CUTE 4BR/3BA with almost 2200sf of living space. Kitchen boasts eating area, pantry, storage closet, black appliances & island.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Northfield Ct
103 Northfield Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
2252 sqft
103 Northfield Ct Available 08/01/20 4 Bed, 3 bath - This home has two large master suite and two additional bedrooms. The main master bedroom has its own fireplace plus a fireplace in the great room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
407 Tracy
407 Tracy Ter, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
2400 sqft
What a Great 3/2 located in an established neighborhood!! This unique style home has a large pantry, a bonus room, extra living area and a spacious Sun room that sits off the great room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Bel Aire
104 Belaire Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1175 sqft
Cute Home conveniently located to Robins AFB, schools & shopping; absolutely no smoking allowed inside the home; no cats, dogs must be approved by owner

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Timberwind
317 Timberwind Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1727 sqft
Nice family home with recent upgrades. Lots of natural light make this home feel open and airy. Beautiful and easy to clean LVP flooring in the main areas with new carpeting in the upstairs and bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Kevin Court
116 Kevin Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1352 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator stove, fireplace, home office, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a large backyard.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Perry, GA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Perry should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Perry may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Perry. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

