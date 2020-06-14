Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

18 Apartments for rent in Perry, GA with garage

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
360 Spyglass Hill
360 Spyglass Hill Drive, Perry, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1557 sqft
55+ Houston Springs Community, Charming 2BD/2B Home Located right on the Golf Course, Lawn Care included. Open concept, Light, Airy and Spacious! These all describe this lovely home w/office and separate dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Perry

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
116 Hollow Wood
116 Hollow Wood Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2291 sqft
Exquisite, Brand New 4BD/3B Home in The Woodlands, One level Oasis with Formal Dining Room, Granite Counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood Flooring & Tile. Open floor plan with Large Kitchen Island & Custom Cabinets.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
329 Arena
329 Arena Road, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2732 sqft
Gorgeous open home with spacious bedrooms. Custom plantation shutters, private screened porch, new concrete patio, high ceilings, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. Quiet surroundings, convenient to Perry and Kathleen.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
210 Addison
210 Addison Lane, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA in move-in ready condition. Almost 1200 sq. ft. floor plan includes living room, spacious eat-in kitchen area, and separate laundry room. Exterior features include a covered rear patio and 2 outbuildings for additional storage.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
Verified

Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Verified

Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
401 Grand Avenue
401 Grand Avenue, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1249 sqft
Great Family Home in Bonaire - This three bedroom and two bathroom house sits on a large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Large master suite with walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
100 Piedmont Lane
100 Piedmont Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Precious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in Bonaire! Open and spacious downstairs living areas with all bedrooms upstairs. Convenient to Robins AFB, schools, shopping, and restaurants.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
202 Twisted Laurel
202 Twisted Laurel Ln, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2399 sqft
Beautiful Wooded Subdivision!! Brand New All Brick 4BD/3B Home offers a Study/Office & Separate Dining Room as well as an Open Concept Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar & Spacious Eat-In.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
1308 sqft
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
306 Jasmine
306 Jasmine Way, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
Nice family home. This home has a split floor plan and bonus room upstairs over the garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and eat in kitchen. The living room is spacious and has fireplace.

Last updated December 10
1 Unit Available
300 Beechwood
300 Beechwood Drive, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Exactly what you've been looking for! Beautiful, move-in ready home with great curb-appeal! Large living room with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, cabinets and pantry... refrigerator included! Three bedrooms, two full baths.
Results within 10 miles of Perry
Verified

Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
105 Tignor
105 Tignor Ct, Centerville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
All brick home with 3 bedrooms , 2 bath, formal dining room. Hardwood floors in living & dining areas. Tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has dual vanities and jetted tub. Covered patio.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
101 Mercer
101 Mercer Ct, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1902 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/17/2020!!! Enjoy a fresh new look in this brick ranch style home located on a .52 corner acre lot nestled in a quiet cul de sac.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
215 Merlot
215 Merlot Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1344 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with 1 Car Garage, Big Kitchen, Patio and Fenced Yard. Zoned for Eagle Springs Elementary, Thomson Middle, and Northside High School. No pets allowed. Check schools for accuracy. Lawn Care is included.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
127 Pleasant Hill
127 Pleasant Hill Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1490 sqft
Spacious 2 BR/2 BA patio home convenient to RAFB. Florida room, covered patio, jetted tub, gas log fireplace, 2-car garage. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. Sorry, no pets except those required by Fair Housing Laws.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Perry, GA

Perry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

