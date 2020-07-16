All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:21 PM

44 Riverbend Trail

44 Riverbend Trail · (770) 200-7577
Location

44 Riverbend Trail, Paulding County, GA 30134

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Riverbend Trail have any available units?
44 Riverbend Trail has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44 Riverbend Trail currently offering any rent specials?
44 Riverbend Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Riverbend Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Riverbend Trail is pet friendly.
Does 44 Riverbend Trail offer parking?
No, 44 Riverbend Trail does not offer parking.
Does 44 Riverbend Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Riverbend Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Riverbend Trail have a pool?
No, 44 Riverbend Trail does not have a pool.
Does 44 Riverbend Trail have accessible units?
No, 44 Riverbend Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Riverbend Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Riverbend Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Riverbend Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Riverbend Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
