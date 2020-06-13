Apartment List
/
GA
/
oakwood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA

Finding an apartment in Oakwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Spacious ELITE home is waiting for YOU........ - The Hawks Nest at the Preserve gives you the location you need and the amenities you crave. Enjoy our large pool, fire pits and grills, and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
35 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Ridge
1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$986
1335 sqft
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Elderberry Lane
5524 Elderberry Lane, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1700 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Waters Edge Drive
2630 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing.
Results within 10 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
26 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
63 Units Available
The Mill at New Holland
1000 New Holland Way, Hall County, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1226 sqft
The Mill at New Holland offers one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent with a stunning array of interior features and community amenities. We invite you to indulge in timeless yet modern design.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2364 Lake Cove Court
2364 Lake Cove Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3009 sqft
Take a look at this lovely home in Hamilton Mill! Minutes from I-85 and Hamilton Mill retail area. Open kitchen/family room features granite counters, double oven, breakfast bar, Cherry cabinets and gas fireplace. Guest bedroom on main.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8710 Bethel Rd
8710 Bethel Road, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ranch home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, stone fireplace. Within a mile of 2 Lake Lanier parks w/boat ramps and picnic areas. Directions: 400 N to exit 17 take a right onto Hwy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3629 Friendship Farm Drive
3629 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1712 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6562 Silk Tree Pointe
6562 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2210 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oakwood, GA

Finding an apartment in Oakwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oakwood 1 BedroomsOakwood 2 BedroomsOakwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakwood 3 Bedrooms
Oakwood Apartments with BalconyOakwood Apartments with GarageOakwood Apartments with GymOakwood Apartments with Parking
Oakwood Apartments with PoolOakwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GA
Jasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lanier Technical CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University