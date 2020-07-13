/
apartments with pool
83 Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Morrow
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Morrow
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,037
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 04:23pm
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5827 Northspring Drive
5827 Northspring Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1201 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,201 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
213 Addy Lane
213 Addy Lane, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2429 sqft
Lovely Dream Rental home in Stockbridge, GA! Open & Spacious floor plan features Gorgeous Kitchen Upgrades with Stainless Steel appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Formal Dining area and Family Room,
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
5596 Hosea Court
5596 Hosea Court, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,935
3268 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5544 Frontier Court
5544 Frontier Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1800 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,800 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
