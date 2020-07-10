All apartments in Morrow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6434 Woodstone

6434 Woodstone Ter · No Longer Available
Location

6434 Woodstone Ter, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Good Location, easy access to I-75, good roommate split bedroom plan. Close to the airport and shopping, with a short commute to Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 Woodstone have any available units?
6434 Woodstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
Is 6434 Woodstone currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Woodstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Woodstone pet-friendly?
No, 6434 Woodstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrow.
Does 6434 Woodstone offer parking?
Yes, 6434 Woodstone offers parking.
Does 6434 Woodstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 Woodstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Woodstone have a pool?
No, 6434 Woodstone does not have a pool.
Does 6434 Woodstone have accessible units?
No, 6434 Woodstone does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Woodstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 Woodstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 6434 Woodstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 6434 Woodstone does not have units with air conditioning.

