All apartments in Morrow
Find more places like 1727 Stratford Arms Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morrow, GA
/
1727 Stratford Arms Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1727 Stratford Arms Ct

1727 Stratford Arms Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Morrow
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1727 Stratford Arms Ct, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute ranch home near everything! 3 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Open family room, dining room and kitchen. Fenced in back yard with small out building. Carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Stratford Arms Ct have any available units?
1727 Stratford Arms Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
Is 1727 Stratford Arms Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Stratford Arms Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Stratford Arms Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Stratford Arms Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrow.
Does 1727 Stratford Arms Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Stratford Arms Ct offers parking.
Does 1727 Stratford Arms Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Stratford Arms Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Stratford Arms Ct have a pool?
No, 1727 Stratford Arms Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Stratford Arms Ct have accessible units?
No, 1727 Stratford Arms Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Stratford Arms Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Stratford Arms Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Stratford Arms Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1727 Stratford Arms Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Similar Pages

Morrow 1 BedroomsMorrow 2 Bedrooms
Morrow Apartments with GymMorrow Dog Friendly Apartments
Morrow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GA
Lovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College