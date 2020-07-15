Amenities

607 Crown Point Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 607 Crown Point Martinez, GA 30907 - 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 1656 Heated Sq/ft Home located in the heart of Martinez! 2 story brick townhouse in a sought after Columbia County school district. Granite countertops in Kitchen and Baths, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, all new paint and new carpet! Extensive millwork & chair railing give all guests a grand welcome. Spacious great room accented by a gas log fireplace. Both owners suite & additional bedroom on upper level w/attached private bathrooms. Heated/cooled sunroom & rear deck offer endless entertaining possibilities. All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!



