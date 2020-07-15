All apartments in Martinez
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

607 Crown Point

607 Crown Point Drive · (706) 799-3110
Location

607 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 Crown Point · Avail. Sep 4

$1,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
607 Crown Point Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 607 Crown Point Martinez, GA 30907 - 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 1656 Heated Sq/ft Home located in the heart of Martinez! 2 story brick townhouse in a sought after Columbia County school district. Granite countertops in Kitchen and Baths, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, all new paint and new carpet! Extensive millwork & chair railing give all guests a grand welcome. Spacious great room accented by a gas log fireplace. Both owners suite & additional bedroom on upper level w/attached private bathrooms. Heated/cooled sunroom & rear deck offer endless entertaining possibilities. All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!

(RLNE5068477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Crown Point have any available units?
607 Crown Point has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 607 Crown Point have?
Some of 607 Crown Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Crown Point currently offering any rent specials?
607 Crown Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Crown Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Crown Point is pet friendly.
Does 607 Crown Point offer parking?
No, 607 Crown Point does not offer parking.
Does 607 Crown Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Crown Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Crown Point have a pool?
No, 607 Crown Point does not have a pool.
Does 607 Crown Point have accessible units?
No, 607 Crown Point does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Crown Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Crown Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Crown Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Crown Point does not have units with air conditioning.
