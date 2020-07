Amenities

4000 LAUREL BROOK DR Available 08/10/20 3 BED/2 BATH CONVENIENT TO MOODY AFB - LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT HOME W/ A FENCED YARD? CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS AWESOME 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS HOME. LARGE SIZE LIVING ROOM AREA. KITCHEN W/ APPLIANCES. DINING ROOM AREA. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS. VERY LARGE FENCED BACKYARD FOR ENJOYING OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES, BACK PATIO PORCH AREA. FEATURES A 2 CAR GARAGE. THIS IS A MUST SEE!



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



(RLNE4937367)