109 Woodridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

109 Woodridge Ct. - Nice 3 bed 2 bath home near town but not in town. Fenced in back yard. 2 car garage. Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Spacious kitchen with eating area fireplace in living area. Brand new carpet through out and freshly painted. Two car garage. Located in the back of Brookstone Subdivision so there is very little traffic. It is convenient to shopping restaurants and the interstate. Owner requires minimum credit score of 625 to be able to be qualified for this house.

Utilities: City of LaGrange (Water, Elec)

Schools: Callaway School Zone

Directions

Hammett Rd. Right into Brookstone Subdivision. Take a left on Woodridge Court



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2012560)