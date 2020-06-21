All apartments in LaGrange
Find more places like 109 Woodridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
LaGrange, GA
/
109 Woodridge Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

109 Woodridge Court

109 Woodridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
LaGrange
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

109 Woodridge Court, LaGrange, GA 30241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
109 Woodridge Ct. - Nice 3 bed 2 bath home near town but not in town. Fenced in back yard. 2 car garage. Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Spacious kitchen with eating area fireplace in living area. Brand new carpet through out and freshly painted. Two car garage. Located in the back of Brookstone Subdivision so there is very little traffic. It is convenient to shopping restaurants and the interstate. Owner requires minimum credit score of 625 to be able to be qualified for this house.
Utilities: City of LaGrange (Water, Elec)
Schools: Callaway School Zone
Directions
Hammett Rd. Right into Brookstone Subdivision. Take a left on Woodridge Court

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2012560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Woodridge Court have any available units?
109 Woodridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in LaGrange, GA.
What amenities does 109 Woodridge Court have?
Some of 109 Woodridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Woodridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
109 Woodridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Woodridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 109 Woodridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in LaGrange.
Does 109 Woodridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 109 Woodridge Court does offer parking.
Does 109 Woodridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Woodridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Woodridge Court have a pool?
No, 109 Woodridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 109 Woodridge Court have accessible units?
No, 109 Woodridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Woodridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Woodridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Woodridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Woodridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd
LaGrange, GA 30241
Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd
LaGrange, GA 30240

Similar Pages

LaGrange 3 Bedrooms
LaGrange Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAColumbus, GANewnan, GAAuburn, ALDouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GAEast Point, GACollege Park, GA
Lithia Springs, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAPhenix City, ALUnion City, GA
Lovejoy, GAIrondale, GAOpelika, ALForest Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

LaGrange CollegeAuburn University
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeClark Atlanta University
Columbus State University