Apartment List
/
GA
/
irondale
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

85 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Irondale, GA

Finding an apartment in Irondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1781 Old Dogwood
1781 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1779 Old Dogwood
1779 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Results within 1 mile of Irondale

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)
Results within 5 miles of Irondale
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$912
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1160 sqft
Find your personal retreat from the hustle of city life on a wooded street at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac at Villas by the Lake.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8759 EMBREY DR.
8759 Embry Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1028 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch In Serene Neighborhood! - New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet Fresh Paint New Light Fixtures New Appliances New Blinds This Lovely Ranch-Style Home Features a 3 Bed/1.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2400 sqft
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1942 sqft
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
9372 Forest Knoll Drive
9372 Forest Knoll Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1368 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
9508 Hidden Branch Drive
9508 Hidden Branch Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1732 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
8750 Twin Oaks Drive
8750 Twin Oaks Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2377 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Pates Lake
1 Unit Available
244 Water Oaks Court
244 Water Oaks Court, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
Almost a park-like setting. Quietly nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two story entry foyer. Separate living and dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen. Access to the rear deck off the family room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
2301 Nicole Drive
2301 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1440 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
8419 Crane Road
8419 Crane Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
3500 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 17

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
8492 Goswell Drive
8492 Goswell Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2280 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12258 Cypress Way
12258 Cypress Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1560 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Irondale, GA

Finding an apartment in Irondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College