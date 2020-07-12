92 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 125

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
334 Washington St
334 Washington Street, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1669 sqft
334 Washington St - Single Story brick home in an established neighborhood. The front yard has a beautiful full tree offering shade for those hot summer days. 3 bedrooms/ 2baths split floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7655 Pleasantville Way
7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2414 sqft
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7614 Pleasantville Way
7614 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2264 sqft
2 Story Brick home just a couple of miles from Gate 2 at Fort Gordon - large eat in kitchen - formal dining room and family room with Pergo floors - owner bedroom down including owner bath with separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet -

1 of 36

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4416 Felmellow Drive
4416 Felmellow Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2531 sqft
$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
856 Bryan Circle
856 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome With Approximately 1300 Square Feet. Great Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Dining Room. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Upstairs Loft. Fenced Yard with Patio.

1 of 39

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
529 Country Glen Drive
529 Country Glen Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 529 Country Glen Drive in Grovetown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5031 Reynolds Way
5031 Reynolds Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2675 sqft
4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH A SWIMMING POOL, LARGE DEN, HUGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SUNROOM OFF OF BREAKFAST AREA, OWNERS SUIIE W/ SITTING AREA AND FIREPLACE. APPLICATION/CREDIT CHECK - GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED!
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown

1 of 43

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2613 sqft
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2447 Newbury Avenue
2447 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1679 sqft
2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
639 Aberdeen Circle
639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1490 sqft
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3222 Alexandria Drive
3222 Alexandria Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1851 sqft
Welcome home to 3222 Alexandria Drive! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in beautiful Willow Oak Village! Foyer entry leads you into the spacious Great Room with ceiling fan! Desirable open floor plan! The eat-in kitchen overlooks

1 of 24

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
512 Lory Lane
512 Lory Lane, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Home features large great room with electric fireplace, spacious kitchen with separate dining area and laundry room. Master suite has walk in closet and tray ceilings with ceiling fan.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
121 Broadleaf Trail
121 Broadleaf Trail, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
4232 sqft
BEAUTIFUL!!! Three car garage with additional mother in law suite downstairs. Open floorplan at its finest with front and rear covered porches. This 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath home is definitely designed with entertaining in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Belair
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4715 Cutter Mill Road
4715 Cutter Mill Road, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
4715 Cutter Mill Road Available 08/30/20 Large Split Floor Plan Home - 4 Bed 2 Bath Split Floor Plan home with Double Garage, Large Fully Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, Stainless Steel Appliances in the Large Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings in Living

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4676 Red Leaf Way
4676 Red Leaf Way, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
4676 Red Leaf Way Available 07/14/20 4676 Red Leaf Way - Maple Creek - Two story with approximately 1548 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
502 Cranberry Cir
502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room.
City Guide for Grovetown, GA

In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.

With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grovetown, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grovetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

