Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

7628 Pleasantville Way Available 07/18/20 7628 Pleasantville Way - Two Story, All Brick Home, Four Bedrooms, Two 1/2 Baths! Beautiful home, one owner, very well taken care of, just painted, NO Carpet!

This is a must see. Kitchen has updated appliances, home features Formal dining room, laundry room, double car garage. Upstairs this home has a large loft area, owner's bedroom has en suite with double sinks, separate shower and tub, walk-in closet. Fans in all rooms. All bedrooms are upstairs. This home has many updates and upgrades throughout.

Cheryl's she shed is in this yard!!! Low maintenance lawn.

Total electric, back patio is ready to entertain.



No Pets Allowed



