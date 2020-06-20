All apartments in Grovetown
Find more places like 584 Lory Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grovetown, GA
/
584 Lory Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

584 Lory Lane

584 Lory Lane · (706) 833-5898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grovetown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring. The master suite is separate from the secondary bedrooms for extra privacy and also features an en suite with separte whirlpool tub and shower, double bowl sinks. Open kitchen to dining, stainless appliances and refrigerator is included, and laundry room is conveniently located next to kitchen. There's also a fenced yard, deck, firepit, and double garage, Minumum Rental requirements are : 650 credit score and income 3.5 times the rent. Move in ready . For showings or additional information please TEXT Shelly McDaniel at (912)601-7930
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring. The master suite is separate from the secondary bedrooms for extra privacy and also features an en suite with separte whirlpool tub and shower, double bowl sinks. Open kitchen to dining, stainless appliances and refrigerator is included, and laundry room is conveniently located next to kitchen. There's also a fenced yard, deck, firepit, and double garage,
Minumum Rental requirements are : 650 credit score and income 3.5 times the rent. Move in ready . For showings or additional information please TEXT Shelly McDaniel at (912)601-7930

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Lory Lane have any available units?
584 Lory Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 584 Lory Lane have?
Some of 584 Lory Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Lory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
584 Lory Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Lory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 584 Lory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grovetown.
Does 584 Lory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 584 Lory Lane does offer parking.
Does 584 Lory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Lory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Lory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 584 Lory Lane has a pool.
Does 584 Lory Lane have accessible units?
No, 584 Lory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Lory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Lory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 Lory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 584 Lory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 584 Lory Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813

Similar Pages

Grovetown 1 BedroomsGrovetown 2 Bedrooms
Grovetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrovetown Apartments with Balcony
Grovetown Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
North Augusta, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity